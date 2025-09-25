Controversy and Constituency: Rahul Mamkootathil Faces Political Turmoil
Rahul Mamkootathil MLA returns to his constituency amid sexual misconduct allegations. Despite suspension, Congress leaders support his interaction with constituents, sparking criticism from CPI(M) and others. As protests continue, the political response reveals internal party dynamics and raises questions about accountability and leadership in the Congress party.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Mamkootathil MLA has returned to his Palakkad constituency, a month after serious allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. Despite these allegations, the Congress affirmed that Mamkootathil remains accessible to the public. District Congress Committee President A Thankappan emphasized the MLA's democratic right to meet his constituents.
CPI(M) leader E N Suresh Babu accused a Congress MP close to Mamkootathil of also engaging in inappropriate behaviors, further intensifying the controversy. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan remained tight-lipped about Mamkootathil's situation, adhering to the party's stance on his suspension.
Protest actions led by the BJP Yuva Morcha against Mamkootathil's alleged misconduct are ongoing, calling out what they perceive as Congress's double standards. The situation underscores complex internal dynamics within the political landscape as parties navigate the delicate balance of loyalty and accountability.
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Protests in Balochistan Face Intimidation Tactics
Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy
Bridging Gaps: US Congressional Delegation Pushes for US-China Trade Resolution
"All our protests were peaceful till now.. we want to continue with that": Haji Ghulam Mustafa on Ladakh protest
Sabarimala Dispute: Congress, UDF Maintain Stance Amidst Community Alliances