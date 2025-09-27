Amaravati Farmers Left in Limbo: Chowdary Criticizes NDA Government

BJP leader and Vijayawada West MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary has openly criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its ineffective handling of farmers' issues in Amaravati. Despite being in power for 15 months, the government has yet to address the grievances of farmers who contributed land for the capital city project.

Chowdary highlighted that out of 54,000 acres required for Amaravati, 34,281 acres were obtained from 29,881 farmers. The MLA has previously raised these issues in the Assembly, but claims the promised two-hour discussion on the matter has not been allocated.

Adding to his critique, Chowdary accused the NDA government of inaction regarding environmental violations during the construction of the Rushikonda buildings in Vizag by the previous YSRCP administration. He urged the government to take immediate steps to address these problems.

