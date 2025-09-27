Left Menu

Amaravati Farmers Left in Limbo: Chowdary Criticizes NDA Government

BJP leader Y Satyanarayana Chowdary criticized the NDA government for failing to resolve issues faced by farmers who surrendered land for the Amaravati capital project. Despite 15 months in power, unresolved problems persist. Chowdary also raised concerns about the Rushikonda buildings' environmental violations under previous regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:14 IST
BJP leader and Vijayawada West MLA Y Satyanarayana Chowdary has openly criticized the TDP-led NDA government for its ineffective handling of farmers' issues in Amaravati. Despite being in power for 15 months, the government has yet to address the grievances of farmers who contributed land for the capital city project.

Chowdary highlighted that out of 54,000 acres required for Amaravati, 34,281 acres were obtained from 29,881 farmers. The MLA has previously raised these issues in the Assembly, but claims the promised two-hour discussion on the matter has not been allocated.

Adding to his critique, Chowdary accused the NDA government of inaction regarding environmental violations during the construction of the Rushikonda buildings in Vizag by the previous YSRCP administration. He urged the government to take immediate steps to address these problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

