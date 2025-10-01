Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

The Czech Republic prepares for a pivotal parliamentary election that could realign the country's political stance amidst the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. With a potential win for billionaire Andrej Babis, a shift towards pro-Russian sentiment may occur, similar to recent developments in Hungary and Slovakia. This prospect comes as Prime Minister Petr Fiala's coalition emphasizes resistance against Moscow's threats as the cornerstone of their campaign.

Babis, leveraging anti-migrant rhetoric and criticism of EU environmental policies, has allied with Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán. Their new European Parliament faction, 'Patriots for Europe,' seeks to advocate for national sovereignty and challenge EU policies. As the election nears, both parties vie for control, offering contrasting visions for the Czech Republic's future.

Despite his controversial past including links to offshore accounts and alleged communist-era collaboration, Babis is forecasted to gain significant support. His potential coalition partners, ranging from far-left to far-right groups, express skepticism towards the EU and NATO, raising concerns over the country's international positioning. The election outcome could significantly influence Czech domestic and foreign policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)