Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Imported Trucks Starting November

President Donald Trump has declared that beginning November 1, all medium and heavy-duty trucks imported into the United States will be subject to a 25% tariff. The announcement, made on his social media platform, is a continuation of his administration's trade policy adjustments.

In September, Trump indicated that these tariffs could be enforced by October 1, signaling a proactive stance on revising international import regulations. The decision marks a significant move, potentially impacting global truck manufacturing and trade dynamics.

Analysts suggest that the tariffs could lead to increased prices and potential shortages in the U.S. truck market. This decision aligns with broader trade strategies aimed at encouraging domestic production and reducing foreign dependency in critical industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)