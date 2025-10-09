Left Menu

Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks: BJP and LJP(RV) Forge Positive Path for Bihar Assembly Polls

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and LJP(RV) president Chirag Paswan engage in positive seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls, amidst regional party concerns over allocated seats. Smiles from both leaders signal optimism. Senior BJP leaders to deliberate candidate selection in upcoming Central Election Committee meeting, amid strategic alliance negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:41 IST
Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks: BJP and LJP(RV) Forge Positive Path for Bihar Assembly Polls
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister Nityanand Rai held crucial seat-sharing talks with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan. Both leaders emerged from discussions expressing positivity about their alliance's configuration.

This optimistic front appears against a backdrop of the Lok Janshakti Party expressing dissatisfaction with its share of electoral seats. Despite this, Nipyanand Rai assured the media that the smiles shared between him and Chirag Paswan signified constructive dialogue. Further details from Paswan are awaited, as strategic negotiations continue.

As senior Bihar BJP leaders prepare for a decision-making visit to the national capital, the party gears up for its Central Election Committee meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend. The two-phase Bihar assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, adding urgency to these alliance talks.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

Tragic Explosion Rocks Pagla Bhari Village; Rescue Operations Underway

 India
2
Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

Algeria's Triumph Secures World Cup Spot

 Global
3
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
4
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025