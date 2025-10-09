Strategic Seat-Sharing Talks: BJP and LJP(RV) Forge Positive Path for Bihar Assembly Polls
Union Minister Nityanand Rai and LJP(RV) president Chirag Paswan engage in positive seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls, amidst regional party concerns over allocated seats. Smiles from both leaders signal optimism. Senior BJP leaders to deliberate candidate selection in upcoming Central Election Committee meeting, amid strategic alliance negotiations.
In a pivotal meeting ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Union Minister Nityanand Rai held crucial seat-sharing talks with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan. Both leaders emerged from discussions expressing positivity about their alliance's configuration.
This optimistic front appears against a backdrop of the Lok Janshakti Party expressing dissatisfaction with its share of electoral seats. Despite this, Nipyanand Rai assured the media that the smiles shared between him and Chirag Paswan signified constructive dialogue. Further details from Paswan are awaited, as strategic negotiations continue.
As senior Bihar BJP leaders prepare for a decision-making visit to the national capital, the party gears up for its Central Election Committee meeting, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend. The two-phase Bihar assembly elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, adding urgency to these alliance talks.
