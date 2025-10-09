India and UK Forge Robust Defence and Security Ties
India and the UK announced a USD 468 million deal to supply lightweight multirole missile systems, enhancing India's air defence capabilities. The agreement marks a deepening of bilateral defence ties, with plans for collaboration on naval propulsion systems and integrating Indian trainers with the UK Royal Air Force.
India and the UK have taken a significant step in enhancing their defence cooperation, unveiling a USD 468 million deal for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems. The announcement followed extensive discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The agreement, valued at 350 million pounds, will see Thales in Belfast deliver air defence missiles to the Indian Army, substantially boosting both the UK's defence industry and India's military capabilities. Additionally, plans to develop maritime electric propulsion systems for naval platforms were highlighted, as was the integration of Indian Air Force instructors with the Royal Air Force.
Beyond the defence sector, Modi and Starmer condemned terrorism, pledging to take decisive actions against terrorist entities. They emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and agreed on measures to combat terrorist financing and recruitment while enhancing anti-terrorism cooperation globally.
