Left Menu

India and UK Forge Robust Defence and Security Ties

India and the UK announced a USD 468 million deal to supply lightweight multirole missile systems, enhancing India's air defence capabilities. The agreement marks a deepening of bilateral defence ties, with plans for collaboration on naval propulsion systems and integrating Indian trainers with the UK Royal Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:01 IST
India and UK Forge Robust Defence and Security Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the UK have taken a significant step in enhancing their defence cooperation, unveiling a USD 468 million deal for the supply of lightweight multirole missile systems. The announcement followed extensive discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The agreement, valued at 350 million pounds, will see Thales in Belfast deliver air defence missiles to the Indian Army, substantially boosting both the UK's defence industry and India's military capabilities. Additionally, plans to develop maritime electric propulsion systems for naval platforms were highlighted, as was the integration of Indian Air Force instructors with the Royal Air Force.

Beyond the defence sector, Modi and Starmer condemned terrorism, pledging to take decisive actions against terrorist entities. They emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and agreed on measures to combat terrorist financing and recruitment while enhancing anti-terrorism cooperation globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025