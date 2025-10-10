Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado: Beacon of Democracy Honored with Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, has won the Nobel Peace Prize for her struggle to achieve democratic transition in Venezuela, earning recognition for her courage amid government oppression. Her award highlights both her personal sacrifices and the broader struggles of the Venezuelan people for freedom and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, garnered international attention as she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Recognized for her tireless efforts in advocating for democratic transitions in her home country, Machado is celebrated as a "unifying figure" in the fight against President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

Despite ongoing threats to her life, Machado remains in Venezuela, defying authoritarian forces and inspiring millions who continue to resist peacefully. Her recognition by the Nobel Committee underscores the urgent global need to support defenders of freedom in authoritarian regions.

The Nobel Peace Prize stands as a testament to Machado's resilience amidst a backdrop of significant repression, disqualification from elections, and a national crackdown on dissent. Her award draws focus on the larger movement for change within Venezuela, as well as the international efforts for democracy and peace.

