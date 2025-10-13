Left Menu

Impeachment Drama: Madagascar's Political Crisis Unfolds

Madagascar's opposition is set to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Andry Rajoelina after extensive youth protests demanding his resignation. Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko announced this development as President Rajoelina reportedly left the country on a French military aircraft, with his current whereabouts unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:53 IST
Impeachment Drama: Madagascar's Political Crisis Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant political move, members of Madagascar's opposition in the National Assembly announced on Monday their intent to start impeachment proceedings against President Andry Rajoelina. This action follows weeks of intense protests by the nation's youth, who have been vocal in their calls for the president's resignation.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the proceedings to Reuters, citing constitutional rights as the basis for their push to impeach the president. The developing situation escalates the political tensions already gripping the nation.

Adding to the intrigue, President Rajoelina's current location is presently unknown. Reports from French radio RFI suggest he departed Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft. The president has not made any public statements regarding his departure or the impeachment proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
3
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France
4
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025