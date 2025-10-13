Impeachment Drama: Madagascar's Political Crisis Unfolds
Madagascar's opposition is set to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Andry Rajoelina after extensive youth protests demanding his resignation. Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko announced this development as President Rajoelina reportedly left the country on a French military aircraft, with his current whereabouts unknown.
In a significant political move, members of Madagascar's opposition in the National Assembly announced on Monday their intent to start impeachment proceedings against President Andry Rajoelina. This action follows weeks of intense protests by the nation's youth, who have been vocal in their calls for the president's resignation.
Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the proceedings to Reuters, citing constitutional rights as the basis for their push to impeach the president. The developing situation escalates the political tensions already gripping the nation.
Adding to the intrigue, President Rajoelina's current location is presently unknown. Reports from French radio RFI suggest he departed Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft. The president has not made any public statements regarding his departure or the impeachment proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
