Impeachment Drama: Madagascar's Political Crisis Unfolds

In a significant political move, members of Madagascar's opposition in the National Assembly announced on Monday their intent to start impeachment proceedings against President Andry Rajoelina. This action follows weeks of intense protests by the nation's youth, who have been vocal in their calls for the president's resignation.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed the proceedings to Reuters, citing constitutional rights as the basis for their push to impeach the president. The developing situation escalates the political tensions already gripping the nation.

Adding to the intrigue, President Rajoelina's current location is presently unknown. Reports from French radio RFI suggest he departed Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft. The president has not made any public statements regarding his departure or the impeachment proceedings.

