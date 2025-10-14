Left Menu

Erdogan Secures Global Backing for Gaza Rebuild

Turkish President Erdogan seeks Gulf, U.S., and European support for rebuilding Gaza post-ceasefire. Criticizing Israel's ceasefire track record, Erdogan emphasizes vigilant enforcement. Aiming for financial backing from Islamic and Arab organizations, Erdogan highlights the necessity for cautious diplomacy to prevent a resurgence of conflict.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:54 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced efforts to secure support from Gulf, U.S., and European nations for the reconstruction of Gaza under a new ceasefire agreement.

Returning from Sharm el-Sheikh talks, Erdogan emphasized the need for vigilant enforcement given Israel's past ceasefire breaches. The U.S., acknowledging Ankara's central role, praised the release of last Israeli hostages by Hamas, marking an end to the two-year Gaza conflict.

Erdogan seeks swift financial aid from Islamic and Arab groups, urging a stern stance against potential ceasefire violations. Proposals include housing solutions in Gaza, integrating the region into a two-state framework.

