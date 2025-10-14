Erdogan Secures Global Backing for Gaza Rebuild

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced efforts to secure support from Gulf, U.S., and European nations for the reconstruction of Gaza under a new ceasefire agreement.

Returning from Sharm el-Sheikh talks, Erdogan emphasized the need for vigilant enforcement given Israel's past ceasefire breaches. The U.S., acknowledging Ankara's central role, praised the release of last Israeli hostages by Hamas, marking an end to the two-year Gaza conflict.

Erdogan seeks swift financial aid from Islamic and Arab groups, urging a stern stance against potential ceasefire violations. Proposals include housing solutions in Gaza, integrating the region into a two-state framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)