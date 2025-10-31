Left Menu

Global Diplomats to Discuss Gaza's Fragile Ceasefire

Foreign ministers, including Turkey's Hakan Fidan, will meet on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and the way forward amid concerns about its continuation. Talks aim to establish a Gaza task force and stabilization force following discussions in New York with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Monday, foreign ministers from several nations are scheduled to convene to deliberate on the Gaza ceasefire and subsequent actions. Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concerns on Friday regarding the sustainability of the current truce.

In a press conference held in Ankara, Fidan announced that the forthcoming meeting will include ministers who had previously engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York last September.

The discussions are focused on establishing a Gaza task force and a stabilization force to ensure prolonged peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

