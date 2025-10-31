Global Diplomats to Discuss Gaza's Fragile Ceasefire

On Monday, foreign ministers from several nations are scheduled to convene to deliberate on the Gaza ceasefire and subsequent actions. Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concerns on Friday regarding the sustainability of the current truce.

In a press conference held in Ankara, Fidan announced that the forthcoming meeting will include ministers who had previously engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York last September.

The discussions are focused on establishing a Gaza task force and a stabilization force to ensure prolonged peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)