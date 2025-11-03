Supreme Court Stymies Nepal's Ambassador Recall

In a significant legal decision, Nepal's Supreme Court has paused the government's efforts to recall nearly a dozen ambassadors, representing a setback to Prime Minister Sushila Karki's administration. The recall was an attempt to replace envoys appointed by former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

A lawyer, Ananta Raj Luitel, successfully challenged the government's charges against the ambassadors, arguing they were unsubstantiated. Consequently, the diplomats, stationed across key countries including China, the United States, Britain, and Japan, will remain in their posts.

This legal ruling comes amid heightened pressure on Karki's interim government, especially from Gen Z protest movements demanding broader resignations. Despite the setback, analysts believe the court's decision could provide Karki more latitude to resist future pressures.

