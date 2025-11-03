Left Menu

Supreme Court Stymies Nepal's Ambassador Recall

The Nepali Supreme Court has halted the recall of nearly a dozen ambassadors, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Sushila Karki. Amid Gen Z-led protests, Karki sought to replace envoys appointed by her predecessor. The court found insufficient justification for the recall, allowing ambassadors to remain in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:30 IST
Supreme Court Stymies Nepal's Ambassador Recall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, Nepal's Supreme Court has paused the government's efforts to recall nearly a dozen ambassadors, representing a setback to Prime Minister Sushila Karki's administration. The recall was an attempt to replace envoys appointed by former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

A lawyer, Ananta Raj Luitel, successfully challenged the government's charges against the ambassadors, arguing they were unsubstantiated. Consequently, the diplomats, stationed across key countries including China, the United States, Britain, and Japan, will remain in their posts.

This legal ruling comes amid heightened pressure on Karki's interim government, especially from Gen Z protest movements demanding broader resignations. Despite the setback, analysts believe the court's decision could provide Karki more latitude to resist future pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025