Political Divide over Jamaat-e-Islami's Role in Kerala Politics
Kerala's political landscape is heating up ahead of local elections, with Congress leader V D Satheesan denying any formal ties with Jamaat-e-Islami while acknowledging their electoral support. The CPI(M) alleges a historical alliance, sparking accusations of communal tension and political strategy.
The leader of the opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly, V D Satheesan, has clarified that while the Congress-led UDF has accepted electoral support from Jamaat-e-Islami since 2019, there is no formal arrangement between the two entities.
In a politically charged statement, Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of leveraging the Jamaat connection to manufacture communal tension in the state, emphasizing that the Islamist group had been aligned with the CPI(M) for decades prior.
This discourse may significantly impact the upcoming local body polls, as CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan suspects that the Congress and its associates are seeking to mobilize minority communities on extreme ideological bases, potentially benefiting the BJP's presence in Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
