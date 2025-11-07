Left Menu

Political Divide over Jamaat-e-Islami's Role in Kerala Politics

Kerala's political landscape is heating up ahead of local elections, with Congress leader V D Satheesan denying any formal ties with Jamaat-e-Islami while acknowledging their electoral support. The CPI(M) alleges a historical alliance, sparking accusations of communal tension and political strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:49 IST
Political Divide over Jamaat-e-Islami's Role in Kerala Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the opposition in Kerala's Legislative Assembly, V D Satheesan, has clarified that while the Congress-led UDF has accepted electoral support from Jamaat-e-Islami since 2019, there is no formal arrangement between the two entities.

In a politically charged statement, Satheesan accused the CPI(M) of leveraging the Jamaat connection to manufacture communal tension in the state, emphasizing that the Islamist group had been aligned with the CPI(M) for decades prior.

This discourse may significantly impact the upcoming local body polls, as CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan suspects that the Congress and its associates are seeking to mobilize minority communities on extreme ideological bases, potentially benefiting the BJP's presence in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Multiple States

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Multiple States

 India
2
Explosion Rocks Jakarta School Mosque During Prayers

Explosion Rocks Jakarta School Mosque During Prayers

 Indonesia
3
SOUKYA Expands: A New Era in Integrative Healthcare

SOUKYA Expands: A New Era in Integrative Healthcare

 India
4
Investors will run away if they catch sight of lantern, palm of hand and red flags, says Modi, in a dig at RJD, Congress and Left combine.

Investors will run away if they catch sight of lantern, palm of hand and red...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025