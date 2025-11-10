Left Menu

Controversial Special Trains: A Political Maneuver?

Kapil Sibal, a Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the Indian Railway Ministry for allegedly operating special trains to transport BJP workers from Haryana to Bihar ahead of the state elections. He claims that the trains, supposedly filled with party supporters, expose malpractice and electoral manipulation intentions by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over the operation of four special trains from Haryana to Bihar, which he alleged were filled with BJP workers. He questioned the Railway Ministry's actions, claiming they represent electoral malpractice meant to aid the BJP in the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Railway Ministry responded by clarifying that it operates both scheduled and unscheduled special trains during festive seasons, asserting that their actions align with regular practices to manage passenger rush. They run various war rooms at different levels to facilitate efficient railway operations.

Sibal, however, accused the ministry of providing inadequate explanations, emphasizing that the timing of train operations coincided with the elections rather than any festival. He highlighted it as an unfair use of public resources for electoral benefits, suggesting it might contravene the Representation of the People Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

