Heated Contest in Budgam: A Crucial Test for National Conference

The Budgam assembly by-election serves as a pivotal test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference party. With 17 candidates vying for the position, including influential Shia leaders, the outcome holds significant political consequences. Abdullah's performance as head of government and adherence to electoral promises are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:25 IST
The Budgam assembly by-election is set to be a defining moment for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference (NC), testing his governance and electoral promises. With polls set for Tuesday, this election is seen as a measure of Abdullah's leadership and his party's influence in the region.

Budgam, long a stronghold for the NC, sees 17 candidates in contention after Abdullah vacated the seat, retaining Ganderbal in the 2024 assembly elections. The NC is facing significant challenges, particularly from the People's Democratic Party's Aga Muntazir, among others.

The election also scrutinizes the NC's follow-through on promises such as restoring Articles 370 and 35-A and delivering a balanced reservation policy. While opposition parties accuse Abdullah of failing to deliver on pledges, the NC mounts a vigorous campaign in Budgam to secure a win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

