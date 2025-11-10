Historic Unity: NCP and NCP (SP) Join Forces for Chandgad Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party's factions, NCP and NCP (SP), are joining forces for the upcoming Chandgad municipal council elections, as announced by Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif on Monday. This marks their first collaborative political effort since the party's split in July 2023.

Previously divided when Ajit Pawar and several MLAs sided with the Eknath Shinde government, the factions have now formed the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Aghadi alliance. Mushrif emphasized that the BJP often contests elections in alliances where possible. However, it is anticipated the BJP might not engage with NCP in Chandgad, prompting the need for NCP unity.

Mushrif orchestrated the alliance, bringing leaders from both sides together. He expressed confidence in the alliance's durability, citing past cooperation among party workers. Former MLA Rajesh Patil and Nanda Babhulkar are set to contest the polls jointly.

