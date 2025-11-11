Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase

The Bihar Assembly elections see voter enthusiasm peak in their second phase, with JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha optimistic about the results. The state recorded significant turnout figures, with certain districts showing higher participation. Anticipation builds for the results, expected on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:47 IST
Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase
JDU Working President Sanjay Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has witnessed a significant voter turnout, as expressed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. Speaking to ANI, Jha expressed optimism about the results, stating that voters are participating enthusiastically for peace, good governance, and development in the state.

Voter participation across the state has been robust, with data from the Election Commission of India showing a 31.38 percent turnout by 11 am. Kishanganj district registered the highest at 34.74 percent, while Madhubani was the lowest at 28.66 percent. Other notable turnouts include Gaya at 34.07 percent and Jamui at 33.69 percent.

The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, involves around 3.7 crore electors. The elections have sparked significant interest after the first phase set a record with a 65.08 percent turnout. Results of the assembly elections are eagerly awaited, with counting scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Condemns Security Lapses in the Wake of Delhi Blast

 India
2
ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

ACME Solar Lands Major Renewable Energy Project at Competitive Tariff

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Nation Reeling

 Global
4
Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's New Road Safety Initiative for Andhra Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025