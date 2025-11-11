Bihar Elections: Enthusiastic Voter Turnout Marks Second Phase

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has witnessed a significant voter turnout, as expressed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. Speaking to ANI, Jha expressed optimism about the results, stating that voters are participating enthusiastically for peace, good governance, and development in the state.

Voter participation across the state has been robust, with data from the Election Commission of India showing a 31.38 percent turnout by 11 am. Kishanganj district registered the highest at 34.74 percent, while Madhubani was the lowest at 28.66 percent. Other notable turnouts include Gaya at 34.07 percent and Jamui at 33.69 percent.

The second phase, covering 122 constituencies, involves around 3.7 crore electors. The elections have sparked significant interest after the first phase set a record with a 65.08 percent turnout. Results of the assembly elections are eagerly awaited, with counting scheduled for November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)