Gadkari Condemns Delhi Blast, Vows to Eradicate Terrorism

In a vehement denunciation following the tragic blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that India has no room for terrorism supporters. Gadkari offered condolences to the families of the eight victims, asserting the government's commitment to taking severe action against those accountable for the heinous attack.

Authorities have identified Dr. Umar as a key suspect in the explosion that shook the national capital. Preliminary investigations reveal the involved i20 car entered Delhi from Haryana and might have links to a resident of Pulwama. The probe has expanded to include around 13 individuals listed for questioning, based on crucial CCTV footage from several locations.

Special forces, including the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory, are on the ground, intensifying investigations and securing the Red Fort vicinity. Investigators are conducting exhaustive technical analysis of mobile data and online activities, aiming to decode the web of communication surrounding the incident. The inquiry extends to Faridabad, analyzing patterns that might disclose pre and post-blast interactions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)