Gadkari Condemns Delhi Blast, Vows to Eradicate Terrorism

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari voiced strong condemnation of a deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort, asserting zero tolerance for terrorism. The government pledges stringent action against perpetrators. Investigators are scrutinizing over a dozen suspects, aided by CCTV evidence and extensive communication data analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:09 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vehement denunciation following the tragic blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized that India has no room for terrorism supporters. Gadkari offered condolences to the families of the eight victims, asserting the government's commitment to taking severe action against those accountable for the heinous attack.

Authorities have identified Dr. Umar as a key suspect in the explosion that shook the national capital. Preliminary investigations reveal the involved i20 car entered Delhi from Haryana and might have links to a resident of Pulwama. The probe has expanded to include around 13 individuals listed for questioning, based on crucial CCTV footage from several locations.

Special forces, including the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory, are on the ground, intensifying investigations and securing the Red Fort vicinity. Investigators are conducting exhaustive technical analysis of mobile data and online activities, aiming to decode the web of communication surrounding the incident. The inquiry extends to Faridabad, analyzing patterns that might disclose pre and post-blast interactions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

