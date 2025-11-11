Red Fort Blast Sparks Urgent Calls for Government Clarity
The Congress demanded a clear explanation from the government on the Red Fort blast, as public fear grows. Pawan Khera criticized the lack of transparency and urged a formal briefing. An FIR under UAPA has been lodged, and home ministry officials are investigating potential terror links.
The Congress party has called on the government for a transparent explanation following the explosion near the Red Fort, citing widespread public concern.
Head of Congress' media department, Pawan Khera, highlighted the absence of clear communication 18 hours post-incident, urging the government to provide conclusive information.
The Delhi Police have filed a FIR under UAPA and suspect links to a terror cell. A high-level security meeting was held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with senior officials in attendance, to assess the situation.
