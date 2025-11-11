Tejashwi Yadav's Vision: A New Bihar Beyond Empty Rhetoric

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent figure in Bihar's political landscape and the chief ministerial candidate from the INDIA bloc, voiced strong criticism of the current administration amidst the ongoing state elections. Speaking on Tuesday, Yadav emphasized the unprecedented turnout shown during the first phase as a clear message from the populace demanding results over rhetoric.

Yadav highlighted the administration's potential tactics to slow polling processes and encouraged citizens to persevere in casting their votes. On election day, he underscored the failure of Bihar's governance over the past two decades to offer valid development in areas like employment, education, and healthcare.

In his statements, Yadav outlined a vision prioritizing freedom from unemployment and inequality, and fostering self-reliance among Biharis. He appealed directly to voters, urging vigilance against electoral malpractices and reiterated the INDIA bloc's commitment to inclusive policies that cater to every community in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)