Shakeel Ahmad Resigns From Congress, Citing Differences With Bihar Leadership

Shakeel Ahmad, a veteran Congress leader from Bihar, has tendered his resignation from the party. Disillusioned with the local leadership, Ahmad's departure marks a significant moment in the state's political landscape. He sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, affirming that he will not join any other political party.

In his resignation letter, Ahmad emphasized his unwavering belief in the Congress ideology, stating he will remain a supporter of its principles and even pledged that his final vote will be for the party. Despite health issues preventing him from campaigning, Ahmad expressed hope for the party's success in the recent assembly elections.

Ahmad's political journey is rooted in a family legacy, spanning generations of service to the Congress party. His decision to leave comes amid disagreements with certain individuals within the party's Bihar unit. Sources reveal that Ahmad was dissatisfied with the treatment he received from the state leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)