Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants
The Mumbai Congress has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections to November 14. The forms are available at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Over 1,200 aspirants have expressed interest in vying for Congress tickets in the civic polls scheduled for January 2026.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:35 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Congress has announced an extension to the deadline for application submissions by those aspiring to gain party tickets for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are anticipated in January 2026.
Media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans confirmed that the forms can now be turned in until November 14, with distribution occurring from 12 noon to 5 pm at the party's Mumbai office, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.
The move is part of the Congress's early preparations for the civic polls, receiving an impressive response from over 1,200 individuals eager to contest under the party's banner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement