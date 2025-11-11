Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

The Mumbai Congress has announced an extension to the deadline for application submissions by those aspiring to gain party tickets for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are anticipated in January 2026.

Media coordinator Sureshchandra Rajhans confirmed that the forms can now be turned in until November 14, with distribution occurring from 12 noon to 5 pm at the party's Mumbai office, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

The move is part of the Congress's early preparations for the civic polls, receiving an impressive response from over 1,200 individuals eager to contest under the party's banner.

(With inputs from agencies.)