BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh Claps Back at Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral manipulation, accusing the Congress leader of misunderstanding electoral procedures. Singh dismisses Gandhi's claims as ignorance and defends the Election Commission's integrity, asserting that such statements inadvertently benefit the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:49 IST
BJP's Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, BJP leader and former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh launched a scathing rebuttal to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of electoral malpractice. Gandhi accused the BJP and its allies of 'vote chori,' prompting Singh to criticize his understanding of the electoral systems.

Singh emphasized that issues surrounding multiple voter registrations are unrelated to any grand conspiracy. He argued that discrepancies exist due to logistical reasons, not deliberate manipulation, and asserted that such understanding deficiencies highlight the Congress's disconnect from grassroots problems.

Furthermore, Singh stood by the Election Commission, praising its robust mechanisms against electoral fraud. He labeled Gandhi's accusations as baseless, asserting they're attempts to create voter confusion, and noted that such statements bolster the BJP's political narrative.

