Indian Muslims Condemn Red Fort Blast, Stand United Against Terror

In response to the recent bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort, a collective of Indian Muslims has expressed strong condemnation, categorizing the attack as an affront to the nation's shared heritage.

Citizens for Fraternity (CFF), a group composed of notable Muslim figures like former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, emphasized that Indian Muslims remain steadfastly opposed to all forms of terrorism.

The statement comes on the heels of police cracking down on an alleged terror plot involving significant explosive materials and arrests across multiple states, as forensic investigations seek to link seized chemicals to the Red Fort incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)