U.S.-China Agreement to Curb Fentanyl Precursors
China and the U.S. have reached a plan to halt fentanyl precursor production, as FBI Director Kash Patel revealed. The agreement involves controlling seven chemical companies and stemmed from recent high-level discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The United States and China have reached a significant agreement to curb the production of fentanyl precursors, as announced by FBI Director Kash Patel at the White House. This step includes controlling seven chemical companies responsible for these substances.
The announcement follows Patel's recent visit to Beijing, a diplomatic move resulting from a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in South Korea.
This development marks a pivotal moment in international efforts to address the illegal distribution of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid contributing to widespread substance abuse issues in the U.S.
