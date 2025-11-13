Left Menu

Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the U.S. would avoid actions escalating the Ukraine conflict. He cited President Trump's past advocacy for dialogue with Russia and acknowledged NATO's expansionism as a concern. Lavrov criticized Europe's stance, accusing it of undermining peacemaking efforts and fostering tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 05:53 IST
Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions
Sergei Lavrov

In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the United States would refrain from taking actions that could escalate the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's previous support for dialogue with Russia and his commitment to a peaceful solution.

According to Lavrov, Trump recognized NATO's expansion as a primary concern for Russia, echoing warnings that the Kremlin has issued for the past two decades. Negotiations, including discussions between Trump and Putin and dialogues with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasize a potential for renewed talks.

Lavrov criticized European countries, accusing them of sabotaging peace efforts and enacting sanctions that harm their economies. He remarked on Europe's readiness for a new conflict, while European leaders accused Russia of conducting hybrid warfare. The EU continues to impose sanctions in supporting Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

Rubio Defends U.S. Strikes Amidst Global Criticism

 Global
2
Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

Lavrov Urges Washington to De-escalate Ukraine Tensions

 Global
3
Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

Boeing Ordered to Pay Millions in 737 MAX Crash Verdict

 Global
4
Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

Spain and China Forge New Strategic Ties Amid Politically Charged Atmosphere

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025