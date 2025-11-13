In a recent interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed hope that the United States would refrain from taking actions that could escalate the conflict in Ukraine. Lavrov highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's previous support for dialogue with Russia and his commitment to a peaceful solution.

According to Lavrov, Trump recognized NATO's expansion as a primary concern for Russia, echoing warnings that the Kremlin has issued for the past two decades. Negotiations, including discussions between Trump and Putin and dialogues with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasize a potential for renewed talks.

Lavrov criticized European countries, accusing them of sabotaging peace efforts and enacting sanctions that harm their economies. He remarked on Europe's readiness for a new conflict, while European leaders accused Russia of conducting hybrid warfare. The EU continues to impose sanctions in supporting Ukraine.