Assam Police Crackdown After Red Fort Blast Leads to Multiple Arrests

In the wake of a devastating car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the arrest of 15 individuals across the state. These arrests were made in connection with offensive social media posts following the blast, which claimed at least 12 lives and injured several others.

Sarma provided details of the arrests, naming individuals from various areas of Assam, including Bongaigaon, Hailakandi, and Lakhimpur. He emphasized the state's firm stance against glorifying violence and supporting terrorism.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies have uncovered a broader terror conspiracy involving coordinated attacks using explosives-packed vehicles. Early investigations revealed that suspects were preparing multiple vehicles, including an i20 and an EcoSport, potentially for attacks in different cities. Authorities are investigating further to prevent any additional threats.