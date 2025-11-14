Left Menu

Trump Threatens BBC with Legal Action Over Edited Speech

Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the BBC over editing a 2021 speech. His team has not yet filed a lawsuit, but a demand for an apology and compensation for damages was sent. The White House and Trump's legal team have set a response deadline of November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 01:52 IST
In a move stirring international attention, Donald Trump's legal team pointed out that the former U.S. president has yet to initiate a lawsuit against the BBC, despite threats. This comes in response to the broadcaster's controversial editing of a speech Trump made in 2021 on the day of the Capitol overrun.

On Sunday, Trump communicated through a letter demanding the BBC apologize and compensate for what is being claimed as an "error of judgment" by the broadcaster. The letter urges the BBC to respond by Friday, November 14, but reserves the right to launch a lawsuit sooner if necessary.

Nevertheless, the White House has been notably silent since spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt indicated that Trump's external legal counsel had already filed the lawsuit, leaving room for public and media speculation. Observers are keenly watching what this legal move might manifest in U.S.-U.K. relations.

