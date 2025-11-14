Left Menu

Bihar's Historic Mandate: A Triumph for Democracy and Development

The Bihar Assembly elections result is celebrated as a victory for democracy and good governance, as the National Democratic Alliance secures a decisive win. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao praised the NDA's success, noting its implications for Indian politics and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:34 IST
Bihar's Historic Mandate: A Triumph for Democracy and Development
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the Bihar election outcome as a milestone for democracy, stating that the BJP-ruled states have dispelled the myth of anti-incumbency. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Sai emphasized that Bihar, a pioneer in democratic practices, showcased a preference for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sai noted the voters' endorsement as bigger than previous elections, and he expressed optimism for Bihar's accelerated development under the NDA's governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao echoed Sai's sentiments, describing the election results as 'historic' with potential to influence national politics. He credited the NDA, led by PM Modi, with driving development and good governance, suggesting this victory will propel Bihar, and the country, toward continued progress.

TRENDING

1
Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

Leadership Transition at Walmart: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

Transport Turf War: FIR Filed Against RTO Officials for Defamation Plot

 India
3
NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

NDA Sweeps Historic Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
4
Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even spare PM Modi's late mother; people gave them befitting reply: Nadda.

Opposition insulted people of Bihar and tradition of Chhath, did not even sp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025