Bihar's Historic Mandate: A Triumph for Democracy and Development
The Bihar Assembly elections result is celebrated as a victory for democracy and good governance, as the National Democratic Alliance secures a decisive win. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao praised the NDA's success, noting its implications for Indian politics and development.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the Bihar election outcome as a milestone for democracy, stating that the BJP-ruled states have dispelled the myth of anti-incumbency. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
Sai emphasized that Bihar, a pioneer in democratic practices, showcased a preference for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sai noted the voters' endorsement as bigger than previous elections, and he expressed optimism for Bihar's accelerated development under the NDA's governance.
Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao echoed Sai's sentiments, describing the election results as 'historic' with potential to influence national politics. He credited the NDA, led by PM Modi, with driving development and good governance, suggesting this victory will propel Bihar, and the country, toward continued progress.
ALSO READ
Every section of the society has voted for NDA, especially women voters who turned up in huge numbers: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.
Opposition tried to pursue politics of division and appeasement; people have given them a befitting reply: BJP chief Nadda on Bihar poll win.
People have decided not to commit mistakes of the past and have voted for BJP in successive elections: BJP chief Nadda at party HQs.
Bihar verdict has put a 'no entry' board for 'jungle raj'; people have voted for development: BJP chief Nadda.