Bihar's Historic Mandate: A Triumph for Democracy and Development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the Bihar election outcome as a milestone for democracy, stating that the BJP-ruled states have dispelled the myth of anti-incumbency. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to secure a majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Sai emphasized that Bihar, a pioneer in democratic practices, showcased a preference for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Sai noted the voters' endorsement as bigger than previous elections, and he expressed optimism for Bihar's accelerated development under the NDA's governance.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao Sao echoed Sai's sentiments, describing the election results as 'historic' with potential to influence national politics. He credited the NDA, led by PM Modi, with driving development and good governance, suggesting this victory will propel Bihar, and the country, toward continued progress.