BJP's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Effective Governance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's remarkable triumph in the Bihar elections, hailing it as a decisive endorsement of the ruling party's policies in Assam.

According to Sarma, the BJP's strong performance in Bihar, capturing the majority of assembly seats, cements its leadership role under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sarma further elaborated that Rahul Gandhi poses no threat to the BJP, citing Gandhi's visits as advantageous for his party. He attributed the NDA's maintained grip in Bihar to successful women empowerment initiatives modeled after those in Assam.

