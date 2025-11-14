Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Bihar: A Testament to Effective Governance

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma commends NDA's resounding success in Bihar elections, viewing it as validation of governance. BJP dominates with a high strike rate. Sarma attributes victory to NDA's policies and leadership. He downplays opposition, crediting women empowerment schemes as pivotal in retaining power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated the National Democratic Alliance's remarkable triumph in the Bihar elections, hailing it as a decisive endorsement of the ruling party's policies in Assam.

According to Sarma, the BJP's strong performance in Bihar, capturing the majority of assembly seats, cements its leadership role under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sarma further elaborated that Rahul Gandhi poses no threat to the BJP, citing Gandhi's visits as advantageous for his party. He attributed the NDA's maintained grip in Bihar to successful women empowerment initiatives modeled after those in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

