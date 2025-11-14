NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to celebrate a resounding victory in the 2025 Bihar Election, amid allegations of voter manipulation. Mukesh Sahni, the Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister candidate, accused the NDA of misleading women voters and using illegal means to secure votes. Sahni, leader of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), voiced his concerns to ANI, stating, "We accept this mandate. But it's perplexing how they've won. It seems women supported Nitish Kumar, as it was his last electoral bid."

Sahni further expressed dismay over the changing dynamics of votebuying, where money influences votes conspicuously. He said, "In the past, financial inducements happened covertly. Now, it's prominent and public. People overlook issues like unemployment for monetary incentives." Despite reservations, Sahni acknowledged the electorate's decision, especially the women's decisive participation.

The Election Commission reported NDA's dominance, with BJP winning 52 seats, JDU 33, and other allies contributing to the total lead of 197 out of 243 seats. The voter turnout was historic at 67.13%, especially with women leading participation at 71.6% compared to men's 62.8%. Bihar's coalition dynamic remains driven by BJP, JDU, LJP(RV), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

(With inputs from agencies.)