Resounding NDA Triumph: Bihar's Electoral Wave

In a sweeping electoral victory, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary crushed his rival, RJD's Arun Kumar, with a staggering margin of 45,843 votes from the Tarapur Assembly constituency. Choudhary amassed 1,22,480 votes, leaving his opponent far behind with 76,637 votes.

However, it was a disappointing outing for Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in Tarapur, as their candidate Santosh Kumar managed to garner only 3,898 votes. Samrat Choudhary took to X to express his elation, praising the NDA's 'massive victory' in Bihar while acknowledging the dedication of BJP workers.

In a parallel development, Anant Singh, a jailed Janata Dal (United) leader, claimed victory from the Mokama assembly constituency by 28,206 votes. Despite his imprisonment on charges related to a high-profile murder case, Singh secured 91,416 votes, defeating RJD's Veena Devi.

The Jan Suraaj Party's Priadarshi Piyush, competing in Mokama, finished third with 19,365 votes. Meanwhile, the NDA's performance continues to surge, already crossing the 200-seat mark in trends for the 2025 Bihar elections.

The election saw the BJP capturing 50 seats, JDU 32, LJP(RV) securing 6, with HAM and RLM both winning one seat each. Other victories included the RJD with 7 seats, Congress with 1, AIMIM with 4, and CPI (ML)(L) and CPI(M) winning one each.

Bihar registered an unprecedented voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with women voters leading at 71.6% compared to 62.8% for men. This record turnout reflects a strong electoral engagement across the state.

