NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

The NDA won a substantial victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing a two-thirds majority with 168 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the coalition, followed by JD(U). The opposition INDIA bloc, led by RJD, managed only 26 seats in comparison.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:04 IST
In a decisive victory, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a two-thirds majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, according to the Election Commission's Friday release. So far, the ruling coalition has secured 168 seats overall.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads the coalition, winning 79 seats and maintaining a lead in 10 additional constituencies. Their ally, the Janata Dal (United), secured 66 seats and leads in 19 more, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagged 16 seats, showing an advantage in three more. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) claimed four seats and was ahead in one, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured three seats and led in one.

From the opposition, the INDIA bloc, fronted by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, won 26 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed 20 seats and led in five constituencies. Meanwhile, the Congress won three seats, leading in another three, and the CPI(ML) Liberation gained two, with the CPI(M) winning one. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM managed to obtain five seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

