Chirag Paswan Salutes NDA's Triumph, Criticizes Opposition's 'Provocative Politics'

Chirag Paswan lauded NDA's victory in Bihar elections, criticizing Congress and RJD's 'provocative politics'. Paswan argued that opposition's focus on blaming EVMs and officials hinders their progress. Prime Minister Modi hailed NDA's success as a testament to good governance and pledged renewed efforts for Bihar's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:17 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas), praised the sweeping victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections on Friday, taking aim at the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for what he called their 'provocative politics'.

Paswan criticized the opposition for frequently blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) and officials, suggesting that this detracts from their ability to achieve electoral success. He remarked that if the opposition parties spent less time on fault-finding and more on self-assessment, they might see better results.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi characterized the NDA's impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections as an endorsement of the alliance's commitment to good governance, development, and social justice, promising a revitalized effort towards the state's advancement.

