Unbreakable Bond: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar's Political Triumph

A day after clinching a landslide victory in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the enduring cultural and political bond between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Speaking in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Adityanath likened this connection to the sacred bond between Lord Ram and Sita.

During the 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas' event, Adityanath inaugurated projects worth Rs 548 crore to reinforce the shared vision of development and cultural heritage. He emphasized the public's trust in the NDA government's agenda for progress and stability, which received overwhelming support in the elections.

Adityanath's remarks followed the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar, which saw the alliance secure 202 out of 243 Assembly seats, delivering a significant blow to the opposition. Reflecting on the campaign, he underscored the NDA's effectiveness in governance compared to the opposition's track record of 'Jungle Raj'.