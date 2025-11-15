Unbreakable Bond: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar's Political Triumph
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the strong cultural bond between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, likening it to the sacred bond of Lord Ram and Sita. Celebrating NDA's landslide victory in Bihar, he praised public support for development and criticised the opposition's governance record.
A day after clinching a landslide victory in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the enduring cultural and political bond between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Speaking in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Adityanath likened this connection to the sacred bond between Lord Ram and Sita.
During the 'Janjatiye Gaurav Diwas' event, Adityanath inaugurated projects worth Rs 548 crore to reinforce the shared vision of development and cultural heritage. He emphasized the public's trust in the NDA government's agenda for progress and stability, which received overwhelming support in the elections.
Adityanath's remarks followed the NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar, which saw the alliance secure 202 out of 243 Assembly seats, delivering a significant blow to the opposition. Reflecting on the campaign, he underscored the NDA's effectiveness in governance compared to the opposition's track record of 'Jungle Raj'.
