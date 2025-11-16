Gen Z Leads Mexico City's Protest Against Crime and Corruption
Thousands protested in Mexico City against crime, corruption, and impunity, led by Gen Z with support from older generations. Demonstrations mirror a global trend, following significant youth-led protests in Nepal. Many in Mexico demand systemic changes, amid mixed political reactions and tendencies.
Thousands of individuals took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday, voicing their concerns over rising crime, corruption, and impunity. This movement, primarily driven by Generation Z, attracted substantial support from older opposition parties' members.
Similar demonstrations have surfaced globally, with significant Gen Z-led protests against inequality and corruption occurring in countries like Nepal, which resulted in substantial political shifts. In Mexico, many young citizens express frustration with systemic issues like corruption and the impunity associated with violent crimes.
The recent protests saw attendance across various age groups. Eventful figures such as former President Vicente Fox and billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego have publicly endorsed these movements. Meanwhile, supporters of the slain Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo participated, emphasizing their discontent with current governmental actions.
