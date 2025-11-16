Left Menu

Alaska Summit's Ripples: Putin-Trump Talks and Ukraine Peace Efforts

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the Alaska summit outcomes between Putin and Trump were communicated to Kiev, emphasizing ongoing Russian efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Although no deal was struck on August 15, Moscow maintains contacts with the US based on Anchorage's understandings, despite European and Kiev objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a recent statement, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov revealed that discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during the Alaska summit were communicated to Kiev, signaling Moscow's ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

Ushakov highlighted that while no definitive agreement was achieved during the August 15 summit, Russia is actively engaging with Washington to pursue a peaceful resolution based on the understandings reached in Anchorage. However, the Anchorage plan has faced criticism from Ukraine and several European nations.

The TASS news agency reported that while some European countries oppose Anchorage, many signals from ongoing negotiations provide hope for conflict resolution. Eventually, Trump expressed confidence in Ukraine's capability to reclaim lost territories with EU support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

