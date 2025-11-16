Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, dismissing speculations of a leadership change. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after discussions with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, awaits approval from the high command to execute the reshuffle. Further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:12 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is abuzz with speculation as Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that a Cabinet reshuffle is expected soon, even as rumors of a leadership change continue to swirl. Parameshwara stressed that any decision regarding the reshuffle will involve Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command.

On Saturday, CM Siddaramaiah met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. This meeting fueled rumors of potential changes within the Cabinet, although Siddaramaiah clarified that discussions centered more on the Bihar elections outcome than administrative restructuring. However, Congress sources hinted at ongoing talks about a reshuffle.

State Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed this, stating that the ultimate decision rests with the Chief Minister and the party high command. Former MP D K Suresh acknowledged media reports about the reshuffle, emphasizing patience as the high command and the CM deliberate.

TRENDING

1

Indian Navy Boosts Combat Prowess with New Anti-Submarine Vessel

 India
2
Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

Texas Judge Allows Kenvue Dividend Amid Legal Challenge

 Global
3
Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

Global Headlines: From Tariff Triumphs to Diplomatic Developments

 Global
4
Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Debut in India's Territorial Army

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025