Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards, dismissing speculations of a leadership change. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after discussions with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, awaits approval from the high command to execute the reshuffle. Further details are awaited.
Karnataka is abuzz with speculation as Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that a Cabinet reshuffle is expected soon, even as rumors of a leadership change continue to swirl. Parameshwara stressed that any decision regarding the reshuffle will involve Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command.
On Saturday, CM Siddaramaiah met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. This meeting fueled rumors of potential changes within the Cabinet, although Siddaramaiah clarified that discussions centered more on the Bihar elections outcome than administrative restructuring. However, Congress sources hinted at ongoing talks about a reshuffle.
State Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed this, stating that the ultimate decision rests with the Chief Minister and the party high command. Former MP D K Suresh acknowledged media reports about the reshuffle, emphasizing patience as the high command and the CM deliberate.
