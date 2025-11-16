Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest

Controversy has brewed following the recent elections in Bihar, as Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised questions about the conduct of the polls. Vadra called for fresh elections, contending that the results were not achieved through proper processes.

Expressing his concerns on the matter, Vadra also criticized the role of the Election Commission in facilitating the alleged irregular practices. His remarks align with those of his brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who described the results as unexpected and unfair.

The businessman emphasized that the discontent among Bihar's populace was palpable and announced a movement to safeguard democracy, to be helmed by Rahul Gandhi with active participation from the youth. Despite these allegations, the NDA marked a substantial victory by securing 202 out of 243 seats, reaffirming its political dominance in the region.