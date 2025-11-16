Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Polls: Allegations and Unrest
Robert Vadra questioned the fairness of Bihar's recent elections, urging for fresh polls. He criticized the Election Commission's role, suggesting widespread dissatisfaction with the results. Vadra plans to spearhead a democratic movement with Rahul Gandhi's involvement, advocating for change and greater youth involvement amid NDA's dominant victory.
- Country:
- India
Controversy has brewed following the recent elections in Bihar, as Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised questions about the conduct of the polls. Vadra called for fresh elections, contending that the results were not achieved through proper processes.
Expressing his concerns on the matter, Vadra also criticized the role of the Election Commission in facilitating the alleged irregular practices. His remarks align with those of his brother-in-law, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who described the results as unexpected and unfair.
The businessman emphasized that the discontent among Bihar's populace was palpable and announced a movement to safeguard democracy, to be helmed by Rahul Gandhi with active participation from the youth. Despite these allegations, the NDA marked a substantial victory by securing 202 out of 243 seats, reaffirming its political dominance in the region.
ALSO READ
Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
PM Narendra Modi felicitated by people hailing from Bihar living in Gujarat's Surat for massive NDA victory in eastern state.
Election Commission Faces Backlash Over Workload Pressure
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Adjourned to December
Rahul Gandhi Speaks Out on Bihar's Controversial Election