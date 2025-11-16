Left Menu

RSS Route March in Kalaburagi: A Controversial Walk Under Watch

The RSS conducted a route march in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, amid tight security. Initially denied permission, a court order allowed the march. Local representative Priyank Kharge expressed reservations about RSS activities on government land. The event drew significant attention, highlighting political tensions and concerns about fund misallocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 16-11-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tightly monitored event, the RSS executed a route march in the Chittapur assembly segment of Kalaburagi district on Sunday. The district administration had initially denied permission for the event, but a court order reversed that decision, allowing the procession of 350 participants.

The event saw saffron flags lining the streets, with flower petals showered upon marching RSS workers. Notably, the district is represented by Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, known for his opposition to RSS activities on government lands.

Kharge raised allegations of misallocation of funds intended for regional development, sparking further controversy. Police maintained a strong presence with CCTV cameras and drones to ensure security during the march.

