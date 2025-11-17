Mahayuti Alliance Faces Yeola Split Amid Municipal Elections

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is on shaky ground, specifically in Yeola, Nashik district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has decided to form an alliance with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, to contest in the municipal council polls.

Yeola, known as the home turf of state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, becomes the battleground for this shifting political landscape. The newly formed coalition aims to challenge both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The post of municipal council president has been set aside for NCP, as confirmed by leader Sameer Bhujbal.

Senior figures from both BJP and NCP were present when Rajendra Lonari filed his nomination for council president, symbolizing the campaign launch for the Mahayuti constituents. The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats are slated for December 2.

