Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Faces Yeola Split Amid Municipal Elections

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra experiences a fracture in Yeola, Nashik, as Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, partners with the Opposition's NCP (SP) for upcoming municipal council elections. This new coalition will challenge the BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:25 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Faces Yeola Split Amid Municipal Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra is on shaky ground, specifically in Yeola, Nashik district. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena has decided to form an alliance with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, to contest in the municipal council polls.

Yeola, known as the home turf of state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, becomes the battleground for this shifting political landscape. The newly formed coalition aims to challenge both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The post of municipal council president has been set aside for NCP, as confirmed by leader Sameer Bhujbal.

Senior figures from both BJP and NCP were present when Rajendra Lonari filed his nomination for council president, symbolizing the campaign launch for the Mahayuti constituents. The elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats are slated for December 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network

Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terr...

 India
3
KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025