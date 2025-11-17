Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of Undermining India's Democracy

On Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP-led Centre of undermining India's democratic framework by weakening constitutional institutions. He emphasized the significance of a robust institutional framework during a training program for Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Pilot highlighted India's reputation as the world's largest democracy and lamented the perceived erosion of its institutional strengths, particularly focusing on changes within the Election Commission. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan accused the BJP of deliberately manipulating voter lists as revealed by checks ordered by Rahul Gandhi across various states.

Additionally, Pilot criticized the recent changes to the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and the Bihar Assembly election financing practices, questioning the impartiality of the Election Commission. He urged Congress workers to remain vigilant and proactive in the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)