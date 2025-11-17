Political Shifts and Family Feuds: Bihar's New NDA Government Formation

The formation of a new NDA government in Bihar entered its initial stages this week as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Kumar, head of the JD(U), has proposed dissolving the current assembly effective November 19, as he plans to resign and subsequently return to office for an unprecedented 10th term.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to feature significant figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, intense negotiations are underway among NDA partners involving the distribution of cabinet positions. The lineup is expected to feature new faces from the BJP and JD(U), with Umesh Singh Kushwaha likely to enter the cabinet.

In the opposing camp, the RJD has expressed dissatisfaction with the election results, with accusations of voting irregularities. Additionally, internal family disputes have bubbled to the surface, highlighting tensions within Lalu Prasad's family and creating a complex backdrop in Bihar's political landscape.