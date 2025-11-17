Left Menu

Kushwaha Condemns Yadav's Vote Theft Claims, Calls Them 'Pointless'

Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha criticized Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for alleging vote theft in Bihar elections, terming the claims baseless. Kushwaha emphasized the public's silence as evidence against the allegations. The NDA's decisive win, driven by Nitish Kumar's governance, refuted claims of electoral misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:22 IST
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's allegations of 'vote theft' during the Bihar Assembly elections, calling them devoid of substance. Kushwaha pointed to the lack of public outcry as a testament to the improbability of such claims.

Kushwaha stated, "If there had been any incident of vote theft, the public would have raised their voices. The persistence on this baseless issue could be detrimental to those pushing it unless they come to their senses." He reiterated Nitish Kumar's rightful claim to the Chief Minister's post, dismissing any uncertainties.

Adding to the condemnation, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Yadav for making 'false allegations'. He accentuated the downfall of 'casteism and nepotism' in Bihar and forewarned a similar political climate in Uttar Pradesh. Maurya urged the nation to embrace development over 'hooliganism.'

