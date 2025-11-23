Left Menu

Canada-U.S. Trade Talks: A Standstill Awaits the Right Time

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will resume trade discussions with the U.S. when suitable. Following a pause due to an anti-tariff ad, Carney highlighted the importance of new partnerships but assured openness to future dialogues regarding lifting U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Canada is set to resume trade discussions with the United States at an appropriate time, as stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday. While in Johannesburg for the G20 meeting, Carney emphasized the lack of immediate issues requiring dialogue with President Donald Trump.

Talks were halted last month due to an anti-tariff advertisement from Ontario's government, leading to President Trump's suspension of negotiations. Carney mentioned the focus on Canada's future and new partnerships, anticipating potential conversations with Trump in the forthcoming weeks.

Despite the pause, Carney confirmed his openness to discussions on lowering import tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos once the United States expresses readiness to re-engage.

