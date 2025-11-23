Canada-U.S. Trade Talks: A Standstill Awaits the Right Time

Canada is set to resume trade discussions with the United States at an appropriate time, as stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday. While in Johannesburg for the G20 meeting, Carney emphasized the lack of immediate issues requiring dialogue with President Donald Trump.

Talks were halted last month due to an anti-tariff advertisement from Ontario's government, leading to President Trump's suspension of negotiations. Carney mentioned the focus on Canada's future and new partnerships, anticipating potential conversations with Trump in the forthcoming weeks.

Despite the pause, Carney confirmed his openness to discussions on lowering import tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos once the United States expresses readiness to re-engage.