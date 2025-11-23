Left Menu

Erdogan's Diplomatic Push for Black Sea Grain Deal Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Turkish President Erdogan plans to discuss peace in Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal with Russian President Putin. Erdogan advocates diplomacy, having hosted peace talks and urged all sides to resume dialogue. Erdogan's efforts include sharing outcomes with European and U.S. leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced intentions to hold discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding peace efforts in Ukraine and the crucial Black Sea grain deal. The conversation aims to revive the agreement that ensured the safe transit of Ukrainian grains via the Black Sea, an arrangement previously brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

While Erdogan maintains balanced relationships with both Ukraine and Russia, he has supplied military aid to Kyiv and refrained from imposing Western sanctions on Moscow. His government has presided over several peace talks and expressed willingness to facilitate a meeting between the countries' leaders.

Erdogan's forthcoming dialogue with Putin will focus on reviving peace initiatives and mitigating the ongoing deaths due to the conflict. He intends to communicate the results of this dialogue to European and U.S. leaders, underscoring the importance of diplomacy in achieving a fair and lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

