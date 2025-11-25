Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin in ending the Ukraine war, highlighting ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace. Despite readiness from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. for negotiations, the decision ultimately rests with Putin. An EU meeting is set for further discussions.
Intensive diplomatic efforts are currently in motion as the global community seeks to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.
At a press conference held alongside his Jordanian counterpart, Wadephul stressed that the key to peace rests squarely in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite the readiness of Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S. to engage in negotiations, Putin's willingness is crucial.
Wadephul also indicated that diplomats are working tirelessly, with an unofficial meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council scheduled for Wednesday to further address the situation.
