Former Prime Minister Faces 15-Year Term for Martial Law Controversy
South Korea's former Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, faces a proposed 15-year jail term for his alleged involvement in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law plan. The case marks a significant legal precedent, as Han, 76, denies charges but acknowledges perjury. A ruling is expected early next year.
In a pivotal courtroom moment, South Korea's special prosecutor has sought a 15-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The charges stem from accusations that Han abetted an attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law last December.
This high-profile case could set a significant legal benchmark, as it is anticipated that Han will be the first former cabinet official to face a ruling on such serious allegations. Prosecutors argue that a harsh sentence is necessary to deter future abuses of power.
Despite denying the core allegations, Han, a seasoned technocrat and veteran of five presidential administrations, admits to perjury. The outcome of this case could influence Yoon's separate trial, where he faces severe penalties, including life imprisonment, if found guilty.
ALSO READ
High-Profile Trial: South Korean Ex-PM Faces 15-Year Prison Term
UK Ministers Make Bold Moves on Jury Trials and Minimum Wage
Revived Pursuit: The 1979 Etan Patz Case Heads to Trial Again
Odisha's Industrial Renaissance: Charting a New Course
Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's Trial: A Silver Lining in GLP-1 Drugs?