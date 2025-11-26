Former Prime Minister Faces 15-Year Term for Martial Law Controversy

In a pivotal courtroom moment, South Korea's special prosecutor has sought a 15-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. The charges stem from accusations that Han abetted an attempt by former President Yoon Suk Yeol to impose martial law last December.

This high-profile case could set a significant legal benchmark, as it is anticipated that Han will be the first former cabinet official to face a ruling on such serious allegations. Prosecutors argue that a harsh sentence is necessary to deter future abuses of power.

Despite denying the core allegations, Han, a seasoned technocrat and veteran of five presidential administrations, admits to perjury. The outcome of this case could influence Yoon's separate trial, where he faces severe penalties, including life imprisonment, if found guilty.