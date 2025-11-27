Cash Controversy: Election Tensions Rise in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political climate is heating up following allegations that cash intended for voter distribution was seized from a BJP worker's home in Sindhudurg. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized the need for stringent legal action if any illegal activity is confirmed.

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane, linked to the Deputy Chief Minister's party, sparked controversy after conducting an unsolicited 'sting operation' at the residence, raising questions about his methods. This incident has further strained ties between the BJP and Shiv Sena, traditionally political allies in the state.

BJP leaders, including state minister Ashish Shelar, have dismissed Rane's claims as baseless. Authorities have begun an investigation to discern the cash's origin, suspecting it could be related to business activities rather than election malpractice, as the December 2 local body elections approach.

