Allegations Stir Tensions Between Allies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Revenue Minister supports legal action if wrongdoing is found in a BJP worker's alleged voter cash seizure. Tensions rise as Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accuses BJP worker of distributing cash to voters, while BJP leaders refute claims, citing legitimate business income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday expressed support for strict legal measures should any irregularities emerge from the recent cash seizure linked to a BJP worker in Sindhudurg. The incident, allegedly aimed at voter distribution, has exacerbated strains between political allies in the state.

Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane's accusation against the BJP worker, claiming bags of cash were intended for voter influence, drew fierce criticism. State BJP leaders, including minister Nitesh Rane, dismissed these allegations, emphasizing the money's business-related origins and defending the BJP worker's actions as legitimate.

This controversy, ahead of the December 2 local body elections, underscored growing tensions between allied parties. The BJP refuted claims tied to the sting operation undertaken by Rane, while insisting that standard legal procedures should be stringently applied across all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

