Eknath Shinde: The Heart's Choice for Maharashtra
Dada Bhuse praises Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, saying he remains the people's favorite leader. Despite current reshuffles, Bhuse expresses confidence that Shinde will lead Maharashtra again. His remarks follow recent tensions in the ruling coalition, highlighting Shinde's previous achievements during his 2022-2024 tenure.
In a recent rally for local body polls in Nandurbar, Shiv Sena minister Dada Bhuse highlighted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the leader close to the people's hearts. Bhuse asserted that despite current political shifts, Shinde will likely steer Maharashtra's helm again in the future.
This endorsement from the School Education Minister comes amidst growing tensions within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, particularly between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. These strains arise from the induction of leaders across party lines ahead of the local elections.
Shinde, who led Maharashtra from 2022 to 2024 after a significant revolt that toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, was lauded by Bhuse for his committed and tireless work ethic. Bhuse's statements underscore Shinde's enduring popularity, even after Devendra Fadnavis succeeded him as Chief Minister.
